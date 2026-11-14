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One person extricated following two-vehicle crash on Highway 165 in Russell County
By Colin Scroggins,11 days ago
One person was extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 165 in Russell County Friday evening. Emergency crews from multiple departments responded; the patient was transported to a hospital with unknown condition status. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2026, along Alabama...
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