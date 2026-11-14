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Officer-involved shooting reported in Chambers County; suspect transported to hospital
By Colin Scroggins,12 days ago
Chambers County deputies shot suspect who fired at them during welfare call; suspect hospitalized, no officers injured. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting; incident remains under investigation. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at a residence...
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