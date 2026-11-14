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Two killed, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer in central Alabama
By Colin Scroggins,3 days ago
Two people killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. 82 near Billingsley, Alabama. GMC Sierra struck tractor-trailer, then hit by Chevrolet Silverado; multiple victims lacked seat belts. Two people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Autauga County, according to the...