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Lee County deputies arrest sex offender during search warrant in Opelika
By Colin Scroggins,2 days ago
Lee County deputies arrested registered sex offender Chauncey Hurst during search warrant execution in Opelika on November 12, 2026. Investigators recovered illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia; multiple arrests made for outstanding warrants at the scene. Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender during the execution...