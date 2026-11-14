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Garrison Heritage Society raises money for Wiley Hotel upkeep with cemetery tour
By Alivia Hartpence,4 days ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Heritage Society held its second annual cemetery and hotel tour Saturday to raise money to maintain the 138-year-old Wiley Hotel. The society hosts the event each year to help pay for upkeep of the hotel, which dates to the 1880s. The tour included Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison and the Wiley Hotel. All proceeds from the event go to the hotel.