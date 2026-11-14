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Memorial service in Moundsville marks return of WWII airman after 81 years
By Alexus Smith,4 days ago
Marshall County, WV — More than eight decades after he was declared missing in action, Technical Sgt. Raymond Carl Richmond has returned home to Moundsville. Richmond, described as a husband, airman, uncle and friend, had been missing for 81 years. His final mission was aboard a B-29 near Tokyo, Japan. The aircraft was shot down, but Richmond survived by parachuting to the ground. He was then captured by Japanese forces and taken to a Tokyo military prison.
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