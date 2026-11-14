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Seahawks’ Ernest Jones gets NFL’s heaviest fine of Week 9 for illegal hit on Trey McBride
By Mookie Alexander,3 days ago
Jones gets the double whammy of being penalized in game and penalized financially after the game. After yet another penalty-heavy game involving the Seattle Seahawks, the fines have been issued to both Seattle and the Arizona Cardinals for illegal hits. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV was docked $23,882 for illegal...