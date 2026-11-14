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TNA Destination X Changes Confirmed Due To Nationwide FAA Flight Shutdown
By Matt Boone,2 days ago
TNA Wrestling is moving forward with Sunday’s Destination X pay-per-view as scheduled, but travel complications stemming from Friday’s nationwide flight shutdown have forced changes to the advertised lineup. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily grounded all departing flights across the United States on Friday due to an air...