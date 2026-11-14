undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WWE Stars Stranded, AEW Scrambles, Dozens Of Legends Cancel Appearances Amid Travel Chaos
By Matt Boone,4 days ago
The nationwide FAA flight shutdown on Friday caused significant travel headaches throughout the professional wrestling industry, impacting WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling and a major wrestling convention in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon due to a telecommunications issue affecting air traffic...