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Multiple WWE Stars Stranded In Florida After 11/13 SmackDown As Nationwide Flight Chaos Continues
By Matt Boone,2 days ago
A number of WWE Superstars who appeared on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown in Florida are reportedly stranded due to the nationwide flight disruptions that began Friday afternoon. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided an update on the situation on Saturday afternoon, reporting that many of the wrestlers who worked...