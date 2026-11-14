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More Backstage Details Emerge On WWE Decision That Caught NXT Completely Off Guard
By Matt Boone,2 days ago
More details have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding Cruz Montana’s unexpected WWE main roster call-up. Montana was introduced as the newest member of The 946 faction during the November 2 episode of WWE Raw. Just two days later, he returned to NXT for an unsanctioned match against Dion Lennox, which saw interference from his new faction.