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All talent scheduled for AEW Full Gear has arrived in Phoenix after FAA grounded flights Friday
4 days ago
All talent scheduled for AEW’s Full Gear PPV tonight has arrived in Phoenix according to PWTorch sources. There had been questions as to whether or not there would be changes to the Full Gear lineup due to travel disruptions from the FAA grounding grounding all departing flights in the U.S. on Friday. Tony Khan went live on X today to confirm that all wrestlers scheduled for the main card on Full Gear are in Phoenix. “Yesterday, as you can imagine, it was a pretty hectic day, as it was for a lot of people, said Khan.