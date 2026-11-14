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DC Comics reviews 11/11/26 – Teen Titans 3, Doom Patrol 3
By Jeffrey Lyles,13 days ago
Teen Titans 3 puts a definitive end to the opening arc while setting in motion a major change for Red Hood and his dynamic with the team. Legion of Super-Heroes 3 finds the future team members starting to interact while the Alpha Lanterns come to Hal Jordan’s aid in Green Lantern Corp 22. Doom Patrol 3 sees the team encounter some familiar faces and not everyone makes it back from this latest mission.