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Report: WWE Had Controversial Plans For New Day Involving Wrestler Who Caused Big E. Career-Ending Injury
By Matt Boone,2 days ago
WWE reportedly considered an interesting addition to The New Day following the group’s controversial heel turn in late 2024. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there were discussions about bringing Ridge Holland into the faction as its third member after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned against Big E.