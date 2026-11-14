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Tony Khan Confirms Forced Changes To AEW Full Gear 2026 Hours Before PPV Due To Travel Issues
By Matt Boone,4 days ago
Tony Khan has confirmed some good news regarding tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view. After concerns surfaced throughout Friday and Saturday regarding potential changes to the advertised lineup due to nationwide flight disruptions, the AEW President took to social media on Saturday to provide an update on the situation.