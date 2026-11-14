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Federal Government Orders Michigan Coal Plant to Stay Open — Again — as Costs Top $295 Million
By Editorial Staff,2 days ago
A coal-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Michigan that was supposed to close over a year ago is still running — and the federal government wants to keep it that way for nearly two more years. The dispute has drawn in state officials, federal courts, and energy regulators, and it could mean higher electricity bills for Michigan families.
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