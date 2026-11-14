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Milner library hosts event for student relaxation
By HAILEY KLAUSLER,4 days ago
For students looking to escape the stress of college life, Milner Library offered a chance to put down the textbooks, grab some hot chocolate and get lost in a book. The Drop Everything and Read event invited students to step away from their schedules Friday and reconnect with reading. Students could bring a book, discover a new book or stop by for a study break. Snacks, cookies and hot chocolate were also available.