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Some baggage issues and long lines linger Saturday at Sea-Tac Airport after ground stop
By Reporter,4 days ago
SEATAC, Wash. — Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are not dealing with a baggage backlog on par with other U.S. airports following Friday's nationwide ground stop, but some issues still persisted Saturday. Long lines of people waiting for checked bags, carousels overflowing with luggage, and piles of unclaimed suitcases...