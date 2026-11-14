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Here’s the latest on Whit Weeks’ injury status as LSU gears up for a big game vs. Texas
By REED DARCEY,4 days ago
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will not play on Saturday against Texas, according to the game’s ABC broadcast. Weeks, a senior, was listed as a game-time decision on the availability report the Tigers released on Saturday. Before kickoff, he emerged from the LSU locker room in full uniform and started participating in pregame warm-ups, but it looked like he was moving at only half-speed. He also sat out a linebacker drill that had light contact.