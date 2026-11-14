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King’s College Occupational Therapy and Engineering Students Team Up for Go Baby Go Event
12 days ago
Five children from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive adapted ride-on toy cars this year. King’s College occupational therapy and engineering students teamed up with volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 14, to adapt five battery-powered ride-on toy cars for children with disabilities during the NEPA Go Baby Go Build Day at the College’s Kowalski Center.