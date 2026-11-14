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Ohio Women’s Basketball Falls to Georgia on Saturday Afternoon
12 days ago
ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio women's basketball team (2-1, 0-0 MAC) fell 75-55 to Georgia (5-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 14 in the Convocation Center. The Bobcats shot 36.73 percent from the field, 34.48 percent from the arc and 75.00 percent from the line. Ohio finished with 21 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and two blocks. The Bobcats forced Georgia to give up 18 turnovers and scored 16 points off turnovers.