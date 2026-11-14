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A Systematic Review of Single-Dose Aminoglycoside Therapy for Urinary Tract Infection: Is It Time To Resurrect an Old Strategy?
By Kellie J Goodlet,4 days ago
Increasing bacterial resistance and poor patient adherence rates limit the effectiveness of conventional antibiotic therapies for urinary tract infection (UTI). The objective of this study was to investigate whether a single aminoglycoside dose adequately treated UTI. KEYWORDS: cystitis, pyelonephritis, antibiotic resistance, antimicrobial stewardship, gentamicin, amikacin, plazomicin, aminoglycosides, netilmicin. ABSTRACT. Increasing...