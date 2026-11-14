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FLIP TO THE ’SIP: Ole Miss adds size and versatility to secondary with four-star Tavares Harrington’s flip from Michigan
By Evelyn Van Pelt,4 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss kept a place in Tavares Harrington’s recruitment after he chose Michigan in May. On Saturday, that persistence paid off with a commitment from a defender who gives the Rebels options across the secondary. Harrington, a four-star prospect from Chicago’s Mount Carmel High School,...