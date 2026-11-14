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Statement From Gov. Hochul – Re: The NYC Airports
By Brian O'Neil,4 days ago
FROM GOV KATHY HOCHUL: “Travelers should anticipate continued delays and cancellations at the region’s airports throughout the weekend as airlines recover from Friday night’s nationwide FAA ground stop. By the end of Friday evening, JFK, LaGuardia, and New York Stewart airports had reported more than 800 cancellations and more than 600 delays. The Port Authority activated its Emergency Operations Center shortly after the ground stop began, working closely with airlines, terminal operators, and federal aviation officials to manage disruptions and assist affected passengers. Additional airport personnel and Port Authority Police officers were deployed to help manage terminal crowding and provide assistance. The Port Authority also made cots, blankets, pillows, baby formula and other essential supplies available to airline partners, while airport concessions remained open to serve affected travelers. We want to thank the frontline workers, from Port Authority personnel to air traffic controllers, for their tireless efforts to keep travelers safe throughout these disruptions. The Port Authority remains in close coordination with its partners and stands ready to deploy additional personnel and resources as needed in the coming days.”