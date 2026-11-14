undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Can collaborative care ease the psychiatrist shortage?
By Ravi Singareddy, MD,4 days ago
As a psychiatrist who owns a small practice, I know the waitlist arithmetic well, and so does every colleague I talk to. More than 50 million Americans have a behavioral health condition in a given year, and fewer than half of those who need care get it in time. Psychiatrists bring expertise in severe mental illness, complex comorbidity, and prescribing, and there aren’t nearly enough of us, especially in rural communities and places with few resources. No realistic training pipeline will close that gap in the next decade.