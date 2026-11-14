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Wisconsin Badgers Visit Green Bay Phoenix
By Max Schmidt,13 days ago
The Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team returns home Saturday, Nov. 14, to host the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kress Events Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Phoenix enter Saturday's matchup with a 1-2 record after falling to Illinois State 75-66 on Wednesday. Maddy Skorupski led Green Bay with 24 points, while Elisa Mevius added 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals.