undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Experienced Returners Fuel High Hopes for Algoma Girls Basketball
By Max Schmidt,13 days ago
The Algoma Wolves girls basketball team is preparing for the upcoming season with hopes of building on last year's success and making a deeper run in the playoffs. Last season, the Wolves finished 15-9, falling in the regional finals. Algoma came up just two points short of winning the conference championship despite dealing with injuries to key players.