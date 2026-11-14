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Sebastian Akins leads Washington State in 123-87 rout of Northwest
4 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Sebastian Akins scored 27 points as Washington State Cougars beat Northwest (Wa.) 123-87 on Saturday. Akins also added five assists for the Cougars (1-3). Lazerek Houston scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Harrell shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.