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Golden Nugget Unveils Downtown Vegas High-Limit Room With 67 Slots, Private Bathroom
By Amanda Williams,2 days ago
Plaza Hotel & Casino — Comparable High-Limit Room Investment. The Golden Nugget cut the ribbon Thursday on a reworked high-limit gaming room in downtown Las Vegas, packing 67 slot machines, five blackjack tables and two midi-baccarat tables into a space built around privacy and perks rather than just bigger bets. The new room also comes with its own private restroom, a dedicated cashier’s window, device charging stations and added security, a notable upgrade from whatever corner of the casino floor high rollers used to play in.