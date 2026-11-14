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7 Arkansas Seafood Joints With Massive Fried Seafood Platters
By Lena Hartman,2 days ago
One small-town fish house in Arkansas serves a 21-piece shrimp dinner, and I can’t stop thinking about it. Twenty-one shrimp on one plate, all for one hungry person. Elsewhere, a single platter stacks catfish, crawfish tails, oysters, butterflied Gulf shrimp, hushpuppies, and two sides. Another spot puts frog legs beside crab legs and fried shrimp, which feels like a dare.
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