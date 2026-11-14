undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hurricanes’ Mark Jankowski Has Surprising Milestone Within Striking Distance
By Todd Matthews,4 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes blew out the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Mark Jankowski moved close to a major milestone in the process. It took Jankowski 17 games to come within one goal of his 68-game total from a season ago. Jankowski scored his ninth and 10th goals on Saturday afternoon to help Carolina sweep the Kraken in Finland and beat them 5-1.