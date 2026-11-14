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New Group Is Hard to Describe. We’ll Try Anyway.
4 days ago
A deep cut, perhaps, but it’s hard to not think about Katamari Damacy while watching New Group. The 2004 cult-classic PS2 puzzle game revolves (sorry) around a tiny extraterrestrial prince who rolls an absurdly sticky ball around a stylized version of Japan, taking random objects and jamming them together until the resulting ball of junk is big enough to destroy the planet. Yûta Shimotsu’s second feature is based on a similar premise, only in this case it’s high-school students creating bizarre “gymnastic formations” with their bodies that kicks off the movie’s Earth-swallowing chain of events. And it reaches similarly absurd heights, gaining momentum until a giant ball of human bodies is ramming into a human pyramid 20 layers tall.