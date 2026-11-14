undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Witness the Infestation: The Creature Feature ‘Crawlers’ Has Come Home
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,4 days ago
Fans of things creepy crawlies are in for a treat. Specifically, the arachnophobia-inducing creature feature Crawlers has officially come home. Initially titled Arachnid, this terrifying project promises absolute skin-crawling mayhem. The Infestation. Director Angel Gómez Hernández helms this bloody, claustrophobic nightmare. Meanwhile, screenwriter Jayson Rothwell delivers a relentless urban survival...