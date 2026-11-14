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Mark Davis on working the Blood & Guts match, why he and Jake Doyle wore bibs during the match, and how the match made them look strong heading into their AEW Tag Team Title match at Full Gear
4 days ago
On working Blood & Guts: “Yeah, it’s become quite a familiar landscape event, like marquee event in the AEW calendar. Blood and Guts, it’s once a year, it’s coming around, kind of understand and anticipate a little bit what you’re gonna get from it. For me, I’ve been wrestling for 20 years, and I’ve never even been in a steel cage match, so it’s been a double cage, and it’s like completely enclosed, and then like the rings are… dude, it is a completely different beast. Like, the nature of it is insane, and when you’re in there, it’s just like go, go, go, go, go.