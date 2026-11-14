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St. Louis West End Breaks Ground on Unity Plaza, a Resident-Led Gathering Space
By Marisol Keane,3 days ago
West End — Neighborhood Behind Resident-Led Gathering Space. An empty lot in St. Louis' West End neighborhood is on its way to becoming a community hub, after neighbors gathered Friday for a groundbreaking and name reveal for Unity Plaza. The project will turn the vacant parcel into an outdoor space built for socializing and community events, complete with a pavilion, outdoor seating, an open lawn and a stage.
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