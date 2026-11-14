undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PTA Healthy Lifestyles Month
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,12 days ago
November is PTA Healthy Lifestyles Month, created by National PTA to help children and families build healthier habits. Local PTAs mark the month with programs that promote good nutrition, physical activity, and less screen time — because healthy students are better learners. National PTA supports the effort with Healthy Lifestyles grants to local PTAs. Get moving, eat well, and make one healthy change with your family this November.