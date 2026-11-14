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DOC NYC 2026 Interview: Christopher “Zoz” Gruse on a Driver of Change in Motor City in “Kenny: The Marxist Who Would Be Mayor”
By Stephen Saito,4 days ago
“There’s something working outside of all of this that I feel like a very powerful source of energy,” Christopher “Zoz” Gruse tells me shortly ahead the premiere of “Kenny: The Marxist Who Would Be Mayor” at DOC NYC, a week after a triumphant midterm elections for Democrats that even the most optimist prognosticators couldn’t see coming. Gruse, however, had spent the past decade bearing witness to a similar surge of enthusiasm for political change and while the exact results may have been a surprise, the idea it was possible wasn’t as he put together a biography of Ken Cockrel, who found a way as a defense attorney to ensure those in Detroit who felt left behind in the system would get their day in court and was instrumental in a number of community organizations ready to put the city on the path to peace and prosperity as a member of the city council where broad social reforms didn’t look radical in the face of the rampant racism within the municipal police department that led to the 1967 Uprising and later, the unsubstantiated manhunt of activist Hayward Brown by a special unit known as STRESS.