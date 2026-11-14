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Truck crashes into auto shop in Pembroke Saturday afternoon
By Christian County Now,4 days ago
PEMBROKE, KY (CHRISTIAN COUNTY NOW) – A business in Pembroke was severely damaged after a truck crashed into it Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Nov. 14 at 3:24 p.m. at East Nashville Street. The driver lost control of his truck and hit the side of an automotive shop next to Dollar General, according to a news release from CCSO.
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