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Video shows Texarkana elder-fraud sting arrest; man told investigators he thought he was collecting gambling money
By Field Walsh,4 days ago
A YouTube channel that helped Miller County investigators run an undercover elder-fraud sting in Texarkana this fall has released its video of the operation, showing officers taking a man to the pavement in a Jefferson Avenue parking lot moments after he accepted a package he had been told held $35,000 in cash.
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