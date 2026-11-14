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Goose Brings the Goonz Home on Night One at Mohegan Sun
By Jamie Huenefeld,4 days ago
Goose | November 13, 2026 | Photos by Jamie Huenefeld/Killahwave. When Goose last played Mohegan Sun Arena, the band shared the bill with Trey Anastasio Band on the "TABoose" tour in November 2022. Exactly four years and a day later, on Friday, November 13, 2026, the Connecticut quartet returned to the Uncasville, CT arena for night one of a two-night home-state stand. What unfolded was a stellar homecoming stacked with the goonz, those heavy, swirling, bass and drum driven jams that Goose fans live for. The band delivered a first set of more than ninety minutes, the longest "Jeff Engborg" on record, and a second set that barely let up.