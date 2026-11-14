undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grateful Shred Brings the Spirit of the Grateful Dead to Life at Asheville’s Orange Peel
By Alexius Lipot,2 days ago
Grateful Shred | The Orange Peel | Asheville, NC | November 12th, 2026 - photos by Alexius Lipot. The home of the Moog, Asheville, North Carolina, welcomed Grateful Shred with open arms on Thursday, November 12, as the band took the stage at The Orange Peel. What an incredible venue for an unforgettable night of music! With its old speakeasy-meets-industrial-hangar vibe, The Orange Peel holds an energy all its own, carrying the history of the countless incredible artists who have walked through its doors over the years. And, of course, as soon as you enter the venue, you're greeted with a pretty special piece of musical history: an original, working Moog synthesizer that guests can actually play!