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Wes McDonough Finds Hope and Meaning on We’re All Just Matter, Searching for Meaning
By Dan Ward,3 days ago
Wes McDonough is no stranger to the ups and downs of the music industry. Timing is everything in a business that often eats its young, and even with major backing, the road claimed another promising talent too soon. Wes moved on, leaving music in the background. Twenty years later, he has come full circle and rediscovered his muse.