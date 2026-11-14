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Operation Homefront holds 16th annual “Holiday Meals for Military” event
By Seth Appleby,4 days ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - With the cost of living and food rising, Operation Homefront is stepping up to support military families planning to celebrate the holidays. Its 16th annual “Holiday Meals for Military” took place at the Black River American Legion on Friday giving out 200 meal kits that included traditional holiday meal items plus hygiene products, a young chef’s cookbook and gift cards.