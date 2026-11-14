undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CSU men’s basketball drops to Loyola Chicago 73-58, unable to overcome 20-point deficit at halftime
By Jack Randels,4 days ago
Nothing clicked for Colorado State men’s basketball in its 73-58 loss to Loyola Chicago Saturday afternoon. Offensively and defensively, the Rams were completely disjointed. The Ramblers simply outworked the Rams on the glass, snagging 40 total rebounds compared to the Rams’ 31. “To me, the rebounding, the turnovers,...