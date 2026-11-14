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Coroner: 22-year-old killed, four others injured in Route 949 crash in Eldred Twp.
By WJAC Staff,4 days ago
A 22-year-old man from Leeper was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in Eldred Township, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Nicholas A. McWilliams, 22. Fire and EMS personnel were initially dispatched at about 2:58 a.m. after multiple iPhone crash-detection alerts were sent to 911 near the address of 5435 Route 949. Fire officials arrived and found a one-vehicle accident with multiple occupants.
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