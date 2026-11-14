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St. Robert man scheduled for fatal DWI trial arrested for driving while under the influence
By Leslie Taylor,4 days ago
A Pulaski County man charged with a fatal DWI crash three years ago is once again arrested for DWI. Lucas Gann, 43, of St. Robert, is scheduled for a bench trial to begin January 12, 2027 to face charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and possession of a defaced firearm.
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