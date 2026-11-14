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L.A. Theater Briefs: VOL1126
By GOTM Staff,2 days ago
Theater Review: RECENT ALIEN ABDUCTION at The Broadwater. The stage, draped with silver foil, conceals what might be beneath or behind it. In a long monologue detailing an episode of The X Files, narrator Alvaro (Peter Pasco) introduces himself by the same name as a character in the episode he is describing. After an intriguing twenty-five minutes, Alvaro exits and the set is revealed. It is a neat Puerto Rican home of a dysfunctional and incomplete family.