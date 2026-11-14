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Zay Jones, Hunter Long placed on Cardinals’ active roster for Rams matchup
By DAMON ALLRED,4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals moved two players to the active roster for rookie quarterback Carson Beck’s NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Arizona elevated wide receiver Zay Jones from the practice squad and activated tight end Hunter Long from injured reserve on Saturday to provide reinforcements for an offense seemingly losing another player every week.