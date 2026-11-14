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Windsor Brewery Turns Into Kitschy Christmas Bar for Six Weeks Straight
By Will O'Brien,3 days ago
Harpoon Brewery's taproom in Windsor is about to look nothing like itself. Starting Nov. 22 and running through Jan. 3, the brewery will host Miracle, the internationally known Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar, transforming its usual beer hall into a wall-to-wall holiday scene with festive glassware, Christmas music and seasonal cocktails served alongside Harpoon's own beer and food. The event is free to attend.
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