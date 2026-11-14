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The Suns are getting crushed in one critical area of the game
By John Voita,3 days ago
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 12: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Charlotte Hornets boxes out Oso Ighodaro #11 of the Phoenix Suns during the game on November 12, 2026 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.